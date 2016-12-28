Smith will miss the Senators' next two outings with an abdominal strain.

Smith will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent, as the Sens get almost a week off following Sunday's meeting with Washington. When healthy, the winger has performed well at even strength with eight goals and seven helpers, but he's yet to register a point on the power play despite averaging 1:38 of ice time per night with the man advantage. If the 28-year-old can't figure out how to chip in there soon, those fantasy owners who don't rely on him for hits and PIM may want to go in a different direction.