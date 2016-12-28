Senators' Zack Smith: Out for next two games
Smith will miss the Senators' next two outings with an abdominal strain.
Smith will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent, as the Sens get almost a week off following Sunday's meeting with Washington. When healthy, the winger has performed well at even strength with eight goals and seven helpers, but he's yet to register a point on the power play despite averaging 1:38 of ice time per night with the man advantage. If the 28-year-old can't figure out how to chip in there soon, those fantasy owners who don't rely on him for hits and PIM may want to go in a different direction.
