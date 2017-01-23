Smith scored two goals and an assist with a plus-3 rating in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 28-year-old isn't on the same pace he was last season, but he isn't all that far behind it. Smith posted a league-high 20.7 shooting percentage on his way to 25 goals in 2015-16. With his shooting percentage back much closer to his career-norm of 10.3, he only has 11 goals after the midway point. But with more ice time and shot attempts in 2016-17, Smith could still reach the 20-goal plateau.