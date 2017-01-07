Senators' Zack Smith: Ready to rock Saturday
Smith (abdomen) will return against the Capitals on Saturday.
Now healthy, look for Smith to reprise his role as a top-six forward with a spot on the second power-play unit. The well-rounded Senator has accumulated 15 points and a plus-6 rating in 35 games this season, including a pair shorthanded tallies. As a bonus for those of you in leagues that place a heavy emphasis on the rough stuff, Smith has you covered there as well, as he's up to 31 PIM and 58 hits after laying into opponents 175 times last season.
