Senators' Zack Smith: Signs four-year contract extension
Smith inked a four-year contract extension with the Senators on Monday.
Freshly off a three-point effort (two goals, one assists) against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Smith -- who's contract was set to expire after the season -- will stay in town for another four years. The veteran winger owns 22 points through 43 contests this season and will look to continue that success with contract talks behind him.
