Kalinin signed a three-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL on Saturday, Igor Eronko of Russia's Sport-Express reports.

It's been quite the whirlwind for Kalinin in 2017. He was originally waived by the Devils last February, only to go unclaimed and shipped off to Toronto for defenseman Viktor Loov a day later. The undrafted center wouldn't end up suiting up for the Buds, and he'd posted just 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 121 career games for New Jersey. Perhaps a move to his native country will jump-start his career.