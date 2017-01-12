Dell gave up three goals on 28 shots during Wednesday's 3-2 loss in Calgary.

Flames rookie Matthew Tkatchuk got him with 32 seconds left in the second period to tie the game, and Dougie Hamilton won it with 2:19 remaining in the third. Dell's work had been strong over his first six appearances, but the undrafted netminder still rarely sees time behind Martin Jones. At 27, he's quite old for a rookie, though it's worth noting Dell's terrific track record in the minors.