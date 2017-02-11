Dell will tend twine as Saturday's road starter for a matinee against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Dell is getting the first look in this game, as he was needed in relief of a struggling Martin Jones in Thursday's road match against the Bruins. Team Teal has dropped three straight decisions and the hope is that the backup can get them back on track. It's generally advised to at least consider secondary goalies getting a spot start, and Dell certainly has appeal as the owner of a 6-3-0 record, 2.05 GAA and .928 save mark this season.