Sharks' Aaron Dell: Drawing spot start Friday
Dell will command the crease Friday as the home starter versus the Flyers, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Whenever the starting netminder gets a breather -- it's Martin Jones in this case -- those of you involved in daily leagues should at least take a peek at what the backup has to offer. Dell is an attractive streaming option since he stops pucks from a Sharks team currently sitting atop the Pacific Division with a record of 22-12-1. Better yet, he hasn't been blown up in any of his five appearances in goal this season, adding a shiny 2.16 GAA and .926 save mark over that span.
