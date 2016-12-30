Dell will command the crease Friday as the home starter versus the Flyers, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Whenever the starting netminder gets a breather -- it's Martin Jones in this case -- those of you involved in daily leagues should at least take a peek at what the backup has to offer. Dell is an attractive streaming option since he stops pucks from a Sharks team currently sitting atop the Pacific Division with a record of 22-12-1. Better yet, he hasn't been blown up in any of his five appearances in goal this season, adding a shiny 2.16 GAA and .926 save mark over that span.