Dell will guard the posts in Thursday's home matchup with the Lightning, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dell has been one of the better backup netminders in the NHL this season, as he's limited opponents to two or fewer goals in five of his seven starts while compiling a 1.97 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Albertan netminder will look to keep it going against a Bolts lineup that's averaging 2.70 goals per contest, good for 16th in the NHL.