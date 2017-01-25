Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns road win in Winnipeg
Dell stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-3 victory against the Jets.
Dell has been solid when Martin Jones needs a breather, allowing a total of seven goals over his past four starts. He continues to perform well when his number is called, and he has emerged as a solid streamer in seasonal pools allowing daily moves. Dell is also a solid value play in DFS, especially when the matchup is favorable.
