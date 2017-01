Dell will man the goal posts for Wednesday's road game with the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Dell has been outstanding when given opportunities this season as the 27-year-old has gone 4-1-1 with a 1.78 GAA and .936 save percentage over six appearances. The Alberta native will look to stay hot as he takes on a Flames' group that averages 2.60 goals per game, 19th in the NHL.