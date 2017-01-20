Sharks' Aaron Dell: Holds Lightning to one goal in win
Dell stopped 24 of 25 shots Thursday to beat the Lightning 2-1.
Dell won the battle of the backups against Andrei Vasilevskiy. The little-used netminder has been excellent when called upon with a 5-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Still, the 27-year-old is no threat to Martin Jones' starting job.
