Dell stopped 24 of 25 shots Thursday to beat the Lightning 2-1.

Dell won the battle of the backups against Andrei Vasilevskiy. The little-used netminder has been excellent when called upon with a 5-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Still, the 27-year-old is no threat to Martin Jones' starting job.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola