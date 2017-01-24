Dell will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell has been excellent in limited action this season, posting a 5-2-0 record with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage over eight appearances. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.17 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.