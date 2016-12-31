Dell saved 21 of 21 shots during Friday's win over Philadelphia to register his first career shutout.

No. 1 Martin Jones isn't providing Dell with many opportunities, but when donning the blue paint, the rookie has been excellent. Dell owns a solid 4-1 record, .936 save percentage and 1.78 GAA, and he's worth utilizing in all fantasy formats when receiving the starting nod. However, considering he has just five starts all year, there aren't many seasonal leagues where he's worth stashing on your bench. Dell is currently more of a streaming option, and the Sharks don't start their next back-to-back set until Jan. 18.