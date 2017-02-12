Sharks' Aaron Dell: Strong play in overtime loss
Dell made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Dell performs well as an occasional starter for the Sharks, who rely heavily on Martin Jones. But Dell shows well whenever he plays and that was the case Saturday when he earned the game's second star. Stash him as a handcuff for Jones or roll him in matchups in daily formats.
