Bibeau received a one-year, two-way contract from the Sharks on Saturday.

Bibeau, who spent the majority of 2016-17 with AHL Toronto, could make a push for the backup role behind Martin Jones, but is likely facing an uphill battle to unseat Aaron Dell as the No. 2. In his two-game stint in the NHL last year, the 23-year-old went 1-1 with an impressive 1.99 GAA.