Goodrow has been reassigned to AHL San Jose.

This guy has been subjected to multiple recalls and send-downs without getting the chance thus far to make his season debut. He's a decent line defender -- as evidenced by 76 hits and 24 blocked shots in 60 games in the 2014-15 campaign -- but played sparingly with the big club last year. Goodrow's on the final year of his entry-level contract, so it's all about seeing where he fits best in the Sharks' system.

