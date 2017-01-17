The Sharks recalled Goodrow on Tuesday.

Goodrow has been pretty productive in the minors this season, tallying 19 points in 31 games, and will round out the Sharks' depth at forward while Joonas Donskoi (upper body) and Tomas Hertl (knee) remain sidelined. If Goodrow is able to crack San Jose's lineup at any point during his stay with the big club, he'll likely slot into a bottom-six role.