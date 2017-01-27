Goodrow was sent down to AHL San Jose on Friday.

The 23-year-old has bounced up and down the organization's ranks throughout the year. With the Barracuda scheduled for back-to-back games this weekend, Goodrow will get valuable minor-league experience during the NHL's All-Star break -- he may come back up before Tuesday's game against Chicago.

