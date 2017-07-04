Bollig signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Now 30 years old, Bollig spent last season with AHL Stockton, where he accrued 11 goals and 11 assists over 60 games. However, the way things are shaping up in San Jose, Bollig seems to be a candidate for reasonable time at left wing during the season ahead, as he's behind only Jannik Hansen and Melker Karlsson, barring any future acquisitions by the Sharks.

