Sharks' Brandon Bollig: Signs one-year deal with San Jose
Bollig signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.
Now 30 years old, Bollig spent last season with AHL Stockton, where he accrued 11 goals and 11 assists over 60 games. However, the way things are shaping up in San Jose, Bollig seems to be a candidate for reasonable time at left wing during the season ahead, as he's behind only Jannik Hansen and Melker Karlsson, barring any future acquisitions by the Sharks.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...