Dillon has just four assists in 42 games this season, but is on pace for a career high in hits with 101 thus far.

Interestingly enough, Dillon's uptick in hits comes in conjunction with a career low of ice time (16:22 on average). Because of his extreme lack of offensive production, he's not likely to provide enough value -- even in leagues that count hits -- to warrant fantasy ownership, however.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola