Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Dishing out more hits this year
Dillon has just four assists in 42 games this season, but is on pace for a career high in hits with 101 thus far.
Interestingly enough, Dillon's uptick in hits comes in conjunction with a career low of ice time (16:22 on average). Because of his extreme lack of offensive production, he's not likely to provide enough value -- even in leagues that count hits -- to warrant fantasy ownership, however.
