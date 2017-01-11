Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags three more points in win

Burns scored a goal and dished out two helpers in a 5-3 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Burns continues to be an absolute beast in every way, as he's now up to 42 points in 41 games, an eye-popping plus-17 rating, and a league-leading 163 shots on goal. He also logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time (29:33) in this one and has 12 points in his last nine contests, further cementing himself as easily the most valuable defenseman in all of fantasy.

