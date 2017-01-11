Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags three more points in win
Burns scored a goal and dished out two helpers in a 5-3 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.
Burns continues to be an absolute beast in every way, as he's now up to 42 points in 41 games, an eye-popping plus-17 rating, and a league-leading 163 shots on goal. He also logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time (29:33) in this one and has 12 points in his last nine contests, further cementing himself as easily the most valuable defenseman in all of fantasy.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects another two assists Saturday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Ups point total to 37•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores goal versus Kings•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts two more points against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Picks up two points against Sens•