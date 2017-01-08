Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects another two assists Saturday

Burns racked up a pair of helpers and logged a whopping 27:36 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Red Wings.

That's back-to-back multi-point games for Burns, who is up to 39 points in 40 games. His 15 goals and plus-15 rating make him one of the most trusted fantasy blueliners in the game. He continues to log heavy minutes and hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point since mid-November. You already know what to do.