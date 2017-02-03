Sharks' Brent Burns: Eight points in past five

Burns recorded a goal and a power-play assist Thursday in Vancouver.

Burns has three goals and five assists in his past five games, and has now lit the lamp 22 times. The bearded blueliner is just five goals short of last season's career high, and has already equaled or surpassed his goal-scoring total from any of his other 11 campaigns. Burns is just four points behind Connor McDavid for the league lead.

