Sharks' Brent Burns: Fourth straight multi-point game

Burns stayed hot Wednesday, notching a goal and a power-play assist in a 3-2 loss to Calgary.

That makes four straight multi-point efforts, a span in which Burns has recorded two goals and seven assists, with all but one of those points coming at even strength. It was hard to imagine him getting any better than last year's 75-point campaign, but the 31-year-old is actually outdoing himself, as he's exceeding a point-per-game pace (44 in 42) and has a terrific plus-16 rating to boot. He's well on his way to wrapping up the Norris Trophy.