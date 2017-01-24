Sharks' Brent Burns: Piles on three more points

Burns scored his 20th goal of the season and dished out two more helpers in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.

Burns' monster season continues, as he set up two of Patrick Marleau's four third-period goals to bring up up to an eye-popping 50 points in 48 contests. Among all skaters, he's fourth in points, 11th in goals, ninth in assists and first in shots, so he's well on his way to his first Norris Trophy and should garner quite a bit of MVP consideration should he keep up this torrid pace down the stretch.