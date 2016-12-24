Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts two more points against Oilers

Burns collected two assists, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Friday's win over Edmonton.

Following up last year's 27-goal, 75-point showing isn't proving to be too difficult for Burns. He's posted 13 goals, 32 points and 142 shots already, and Burns' run as the No. 1 fantasy defenseman in the league has been unchallenged leading into the holiday break of the season.

