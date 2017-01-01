Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores goal versus Kings
Burns recorded a power-play goal in the 3-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
December was Burns' best month yet, as he posted six goals and 14 points with a plus-9 rating. Two of those six scores came on the man advantage. He also averaged 4.0 shots on goal per game. Burns had three on net Saturday versus Los Angeles. He leads all defensemen with 15 goals and 35 points, and no other blue liner even has 10 scores.
