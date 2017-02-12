Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores twice in victory over Devils

Burns scored a pair of goals and tied a season-high with 11 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Sunday.

The 31-year-old remains the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy in 2017 and has a chance to become the first defenseman since Bobby Orr in 1974-75 to lead the league in scoring. Burns has 24 goals and 59 points, moving him just two points behind Connor McDavid for the league lead. Burns leads all defensemen in goals, points, shots and is third in power-play points.