Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores twice in victory over Devils
Burns scored a pair of goals and tied a season-high with 11 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Sunday.
The 31-year-old remains the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy in 2017 and has a chance to become the first defenseman since Bobby Orr in 1974-75 to lead the league in scoring. Burns has 24 goals and 59 points, moving him just two points behind Connor McDavid for the league lead. Burns leads all defensemen in goals, points, shots and is third in power-play points.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Superlative season continues•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Eight points in past five•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies two assists•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Piles on three more points•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags three more points in win•