Sharks' Brent Burns: Superlative season continues
Burns picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.
His incredible season continues; Burns now has a purely absurd 57 points in 54 games, with 17 of those coming on the man advantage. If he can keep up his 82-game pace for 86 points, Burns will be the first blueliner to score that much since the mid-'90s.
