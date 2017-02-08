Sharks' Brent Burns: Superlative season continues

Burns picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

His incredible season continues; Burns now has a purely absurd 57 points in 54 games, with 17 of those coming on the man advantage. If he can keep up his 82-game pace for 86 points, Burns will be the first blueliner to score that much since the mid-'90s.