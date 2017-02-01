Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies two assists
Burns dished out two helpers Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the visiting Blackhawks.
After a brief one-game absence from the scoresheet, the NHL's highest-scoring defensemen got back to his offensive ways. Now up to 53 points in 51 contests (and an insane 196 shots on goal), Burns has further solidified himself as one of the game's true elite fantasy assets in what's been his most successful campaign to date.
