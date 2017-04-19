Sharks' Brent Burns: Three power-play helpers in blowout win
Burns dished out three power-play assists and added a game-high five shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over Edmonton.
The Oilers had done a terrific job of containing the offensive-minded blueliner en route to a 2-1 series lead, but their game plan failed to account for eight trips to the penalty box. Burns still hasn't lit the lamp despite putting 18 pucks on net through four games, but his 9.1 percent shooting percentage during a 29-goal regular season suggests he's due.
