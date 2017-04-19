Sharks' Brent Burns: Three power-play helpers in blowout win

Burns dished out three power-play assists and added a game-high five shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over Edmonton.

The Oilers had done a terrific job of containing the offensive-minded blueliner en route to a 2-1 series lead, but their game plan failed to account for eight trips to the penalty box. Burns still hasn't lit the lamp despite putting 18 pucks on net through four games, but his 9.1 percent shooting percentage during a 29-goal regular season suggests he's due.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...