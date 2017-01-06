Sharks' Brent Burns: Ups point total to 37

Burns dished out two helpers Thursday against the Wild.

Burns has 22 assists in 39 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the third consecutive season. More impressively, he is on pace to improve on last year's total of 27 goals with 15 already. The skilled blueliner has a two-point advantage over Joe Pavelski at the moment, and could well end up leading the team in scoring.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola