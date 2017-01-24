Robinson, along with Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh round pick, were acquired in a trade with Ottawa for Tommy Wingels.

Robinson logged four NHL contests with the Senators earlier this season but has otherwise been in the minors. The 25-year-old will report to AHL San Jose. Barring a slew of injuries, the winger will probably spend the remainder of the year in the AHL.

