Sharks' Buddy Robinson: Brought in via trade
Robinson, along with Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh round pick, were acquired in a trade with Ottawa for Tommy Wingels.
Robinson logged four NHL contests with the Senators earlier this season but has otherwise been in the minors. The 25-year-old will report to AHL San Jose. Barring a slew of injuries, the winger will probably spend the remainder of the year in the AHL.
