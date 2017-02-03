Tierney had an even strength goal and a power-play goal among his five shots Thursday in Vancouver.

Tierney's first career multi-goal effort broke a seven-game point drought. The 22-year-old's five shots on goal tied a season-high, while his power-play tally was his first point with the extra man this season. This was Tierney's best game so far, but maintaining momentum won't be easy for the third-line center given his lack of production coming in.