Sharks' Chris Tierney: Gets first power-play point
Tierney had an even strength goal and a power-play goal among his five shots Thursday in Vancouver.
Tierney's first career multi-goal effort broke a seven-game point drought. The 22-year-old's five shots on goal tied a season-high, while his power-play tally was his first point with the extra man this season. This was Tierney's best game so far, but maintaining momentum won't be easy for the third-line center given his lack of production coming in.
