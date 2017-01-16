Tierney has a modest 11 points through 43 games this year, but is approaching new career highs in hits and blocked shots.

Tierney's 22 hits are two off his career high, while his 26 blocked shots trail his best mark by 13 -- both of which were set in 79 games last season. Numbers like that aren't likely to impact many fantasy leagues, but are nonetheless an indication of the development of his game on the defensive side of the puck. The 22-year-old has averaged 14:20 of ice time this year, as well, which is a marked increase from 2015-16's 13:12.