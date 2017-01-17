Sharks' Chris Tierney: Posts first multi-point game of campaign
Tierney scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's win over Winnipeg.
With just four goals, 13 points, 41 shots through 44 games, Tierney doesn't move the needle in many fantasy settings. He also doesn't contribute in the peripheral categories (zero penalty minutes, minus-5 rating, 22 hits and 26 blocked shots). Until he shows more consistent offensive production, you can leave Tierney to the waiver wire and fade him in daily contests.
