Sharks' Chris Tierney: Signs qualifying offer
Tierney, who was a restricted free agent, signed his qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Tierney's deal is a one-year pact worth $735,000. The center recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 80 games for the Sharks last season. If the 37-year-old Joe Thornton (knee) is unable to recover in time for the start of the regular season, Tierney could be in for an uptick in ice time out of the gate.
