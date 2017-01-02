Schlemko didn't practice Monday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, CSN Bay Area reports.

As such, his status for Tuesday's tilt with the rival Kings is in question, with head coach Peter DeBoer adding that "we'll see tomorrow when Schlemko wakes up." Fellow rearguard Marc-Edouard Vlasic is out as well for at least the next week with a facial injury, so the team recalled Mirco Mueller on Monday in a corresponding move to help shore up their back end.