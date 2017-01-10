The Sharks placed Schlemko (upper body) on injured reserve Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Schlemko sustained the ailment in early January and has missed the Sharks' last three contests as a result. The 29-year-old is now slated to miss the team's next four games as he continues his rehab. Pending any setbacks in the next week, he'll be eligible to return Jan. 18 on the road against Los Angeles.