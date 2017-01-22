Schlemko scored in overtime Saturday against the Avalanche.

It was just the first point in eight games for Schlemko, who now has two goals and nine points in 35 games on the season. We'd tell you that this overtime winner now makes him relevant in fantasy, but then we'd be lying. The 29-year-old has never reached 20 points in his career and doesn't see much ice time, making him only of value in the deepest of leagues.