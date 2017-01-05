Sharks' David Schlemko: Out again Thursday
Schlemko (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
Schlemko will miss a second consecutive game Thursday, and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to San Jose's lineup. The 29-year-old blueliner will hope to return to action Saturday against Detroit.
