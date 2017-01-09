Schlemko (upper body) will remain back in San Jose as the team embarks on a two-game road trip, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Schlemko's next opportunity to return to the lineup will be Jan. 14 when the Blues come to down. In addition to the various maladies that have kept the blueliner sidelined, he was also benched for three games. As a result, the 29-year-old has appeared in just six of the Sharks' previous 15 outings. Once cleared to return, Schlemko will have to beat out Dylan DeMelo for a spot on the game-day roster.