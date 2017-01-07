Sharks' David Schlemko: Will not play Saturday
Schlemko (upper body) is not yet ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.
The Sharks are on the road Tuesday versus Edmonton, which means the team should provide some details on Schlemko's availability for that matchup after practice Monday. Even when healthy, the blueliner has often been scratched from the lineup. Without regular ice time, the 29-year-old remains a low-end fantasy option once cleared to play.
More News
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Out again Thursday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Picks up rare two points•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Remains sidelined Saturday•