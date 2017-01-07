Schlemko (upper body) is not yet ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

The Sharks are on the road Tuesday versus Edmonton, which means the team should provide some details on Schlemko's availability for that matchup after practice Monday. Even when healthy, the blueliner has often been scratched from the lineup. Without regular ice time, the 29-year-old remains a low-end fantasy option once cleared to play.