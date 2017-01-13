Schlemko will return from the IR on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

The 29-year-old has missed the last five games with an upper body injury. He could get off to a slow start on his return, especially given his lack of production so far this year, with only eight points in 30 games.

