Sharks' David Schlemko: Will return Saturday
Schlemko will return from the IR on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
The 29-year-old has missed the last five games with an upper body injury. He could get off to a slow start on his return, especially given his lack of production so far this year, with only eight points in 30 games.
More News
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Lands on IR with upper body ailment•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Will not join team for road trip•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Will not play Saturday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Out again Thursday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Sharks' David Schlemko: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•