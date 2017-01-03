Schlemko (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday night's clash with the Kings, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

The Sharks' defensive corps will be without two of their regulars Tuesday, as Marc-Edouard Vlasic (face) will also not play. As such, Brenden Dillon could see an expanded role on the second defensive pairing and Mirco Mueller is set to make his season debut.