DeMelo (wrist) is out at least a few weeks, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

DeMelo got slashed in the right wrist area in Edmonton on Tuesday and is now wearing a cast. The 23-year-old will now head back to San Jose wear he'll get scans to determine the extent of the damage. Either way, the Ontario native had produced four points in 14 games for the Sharks, and remains irrelevant in most fantasy formats.