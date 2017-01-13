DeMelo will miss eight weeks with his broken wrist, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports,

DeMelo was spotted wearing a cast after getting slashed on his right wrist following Tuesday's game against the Oilers in Edmonton. His initial return timetable was only two weeks, but with the wrist confirmed to be broken, it's no surprise that he'll be out much longer. While the Sharks have yet to place the defenseman on IR, it seems like only a matter of time before he'll be on that list.