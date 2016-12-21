Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Contributes two assists in winning effort

Pavelski posted two assists, a plus-3 rating and four shots on net in a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.

San Jose exploded for four goals in the second period, and Pavelski assisted on two of them. He's having an excellent December, as he now has four goals, nine points and plus-5 rating in nine games this month. His prolific scoring is supported by Pavelski ranking among the leaders in shots on goal this season, and he's averaging 4.2 per game in December.