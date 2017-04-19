Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Ends shutout streak 15 seconds in

Pavelski racked up an even strength goal, a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over the Oilers.

Pavelski opened the scoring just 15 seconds in, ending a Cam Talbot shutout streak that had lasted over two games. His power-play tally late in the second period came against backup goalie Laurent Brossoit, and was one of four San Jose goals scored with the extra man as the Oilers racked up 27 minutes in penalties. Pavelski remains the team's most dangerous forward coming off a 68-point regular season.